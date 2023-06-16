Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

In related news, Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $36,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after acquiring an additional 335,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,219,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 3,461,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,687,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 409,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 203,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ILPT stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,793. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

