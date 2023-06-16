Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 5,728 shares.The stock last traded at $22.56 and had previously closed at $22.73.

Indivior Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.35.

About Indivior

(Get Rating)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.