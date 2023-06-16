indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Sells $1,049,000.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,604.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $404,000.00.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.24. 2,199,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDI. TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.