Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $385,060.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.4 %

NARI stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after purchasing an additional 858,266 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,070,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 17.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,793,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,459,000 after purchasing an additional 406,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.