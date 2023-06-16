Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,324,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 1,039,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Iida Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANTOF opened at C$15.62 on Friday. Iida Group has a 12 month low of C$14.63 and a 12 month high of C$15.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.62.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

