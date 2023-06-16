IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Issues Earnings Results

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter.

IDW Media Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of IDWM stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. IDW Media has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

