ICON Tops One Day Volume of $26.15 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, ICON has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $176.45 million and $26.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,500,705 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 959,490,680.8653454 with 959,490,681.7094774 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18129891 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $22,349,285.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.