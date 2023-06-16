Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to $44.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Ichor stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.94. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. Analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $154,677.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

