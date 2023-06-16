Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in May

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 894.0 days.

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF remained flat at $45.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. Icade has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $52.21.

Get Icade alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDMGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Icade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.