Huobi Token (HT) Market Capitalization Achieves $424.98 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00010276 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $424.98 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

