Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.32. Humana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $28.25- EPS.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $463.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 12 month low of $418.70 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

