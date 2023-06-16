Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

