Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Shares Down 0.3%

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.55. Approximately 584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.57.
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.60.
About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.
The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
