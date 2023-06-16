Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,558,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 2,798,090 shares.The stock last traded at $205.55 and had previously closed at $203.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.61. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

