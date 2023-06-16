Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Trimmed by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Price Performance

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.