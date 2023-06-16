Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,576 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HMC opened at $31.99 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.