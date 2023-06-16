HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

HEXO Price Performance

Shares of HEXO opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 217.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 205,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Further Reading

