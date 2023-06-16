Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $173.15 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.74 or 0.00018348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $173.15 million and approximately $178,850.03 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015495 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,804.85 or 0.99901373 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.72542155 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $190,992.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

