Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.21

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $7.02. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 3,499 shares changing hands.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 23.13, a current ratio of 23.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Insider Activity at Hennessy Advisors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

In related news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $46,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,038,785 shares in the company, valued at $14,006,452.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hennessy Advisors news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,955,663.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $46,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,038,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,006,452.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,134 shares of company stock worth $124,870. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.