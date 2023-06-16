Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,030.25

Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,030.25 ($12.89) and traded as low as GBX 946 ($11.84). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 955 ($11.95), with a volume of 7,175 shares traded.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.89 million, a P/E ratio of -223.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,029.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.94.

About Henderson Opportunities Trust

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

