Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.40 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $26.42 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00043784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00033423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,290 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,939.4006 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04214222 USD and is down -7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $30,108,790.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.