Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Down 43.3% in May

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLFP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. 4,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

