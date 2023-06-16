HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Up 59.6% in May

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other HeartCore Enterprises news, CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $102,511.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,824,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,829,463.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,098 shares of company stock valued at $271,701. Company insiders own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTCR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 25,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,807. The company has a market cap of $31.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

