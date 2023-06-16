Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Short Interest Up 107.7% in May

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.85. 12,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

