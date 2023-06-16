Head-To-Head Review: iPower (NYSE:IPW) & Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY)

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) and Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of iPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of iPower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

iPower has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calloway’s Nursery has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53% Calloway’s Nursery N/A 20.02% 6.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A Calloway’s Nursery 0 0 0 0 N/A

iPower presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. Given iPower’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than Calloway’s Nursery.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $79.42 million 0.35 $1.52 million ($0.35) -2.96 Calloway’s Nursery $87.25 million 1.16 $5.75 million N/A N/A

Calloway’s Nursery has higher revenue and earnings than iPower.

Summary

Calloway’s Nursery beats iPower on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products. In addition, the company provides landscape design services. The company operates 24 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Texas. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

