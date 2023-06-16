Head-To-Head Comparison: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) versus indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -102.77% -18.69% -10.40% AXT 7.69% 3.90% 2.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of AXT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 AXT 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for indie Semiconductor and AXT, as provided by MarketBeat.

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 46.79%. AXT has a consensus price target of $5.89, indicating a potential upside of 65.92%. Given AXT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXT is more favorable than indie Semiconductor.

Volatility and Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and AXT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $110.80 million 14.04 -$43.40 million ($1.05) -9.25 AXT $141.12 million 1.10 $15.81 million $0.21 16.91

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AXT beats indie Semiconductor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

