HC Wainwright Lowers Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KDNY. Guggenheim cut Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities cut Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Insider Activity

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,044.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock worth $6,816,493. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.