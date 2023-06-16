Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.86

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.86 and traded as high as $50.81. Hawkins shares last traded at $49.92, with a volume of 88,343 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Hawkins Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.83.
Hawkins Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.
Institutional Trading of Hawkins
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawkins (HWKN)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.