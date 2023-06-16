Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.86

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.86 and traded as high as $50.81. Hawkins shares last traded at $49.92, with a volume of 88,343 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $228.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.