Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Argus

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Argus from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

HAS opened at $61.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $86.50.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,232,000 after acquiring an additional 286,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

