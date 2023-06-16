Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.34 and traded as low as C$3.27. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 7,736 shares traded.
Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.49.
Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile
Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.
Featured Articles
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.