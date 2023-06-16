Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HSNGY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. 48,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,490. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.