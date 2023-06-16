Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.58

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and traded as low as $8.33. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 43,039 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
Hang Lung Properties Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.
Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.