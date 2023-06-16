Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.58

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and traded as low as $8.33. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 43,039 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.3628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

