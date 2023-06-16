Handelsbanken Begins Coverage on DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)

Stock analysts at Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DSDVF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DSV A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

DSV A/S Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVF traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 239. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $107.67 and a 1-year high of $202.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.14.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

