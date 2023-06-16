Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Down to $9.17

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.94. Hagerty shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 14,800 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on HGTY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hagerty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Hagerty Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 628,530 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $4,264,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter worth $3,594,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hagerty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hagerty (HGTY)
