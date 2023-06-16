H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.06

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.25. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 14,960 shares trading hands.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $207.92 million, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.