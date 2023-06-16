GXChain One Day Volume Reaches $3,126.26 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $22.56 million and approximately $3,126.26 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002247 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002822 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

