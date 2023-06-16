GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $24.91 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $24.91 million and approximately $977.94 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002282 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002961 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

