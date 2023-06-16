Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Down 2.6%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 158,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 634,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.40.

About Gunsynd

(Get Rating)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.