Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Guangshen Railway Stock Up 6.7 %

Guangshen Railway stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,935. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24. Guangshen Railway has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

About Guangshen Railway

(Get Rating)

Read More

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.