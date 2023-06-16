Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Up 3.6%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.09. 52,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 191,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.
Grindr Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter.
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.
