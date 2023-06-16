Grin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $531,829.85 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $531,829.85 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,407.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00289856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00515467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00057588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00403743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.