Grin (GRIN) Trading 9.2% Lower This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $494,871.04 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,569.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00292911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00526848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00057996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.71 or 0.00405618 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003904 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

