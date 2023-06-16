Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GHI opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $359.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 21.06 and a quick ratio of 21.06. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 64.62% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GHI. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

