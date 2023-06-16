GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,391. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 671,251 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

