Greenhaven Associates Inc. Sells 1,275,327 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275,327 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 0.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.82. 374,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $118.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.