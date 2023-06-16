Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $94.63 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Meritage Homes accounts for 1.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Meritage Homes worth $94,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meritage Homes Price Performance

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.44. 108,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,705. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average of $110.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

