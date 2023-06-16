Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.90

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.90 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 74.35 ($0.93). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.95), with a volume of 4,216,586 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.88. The firm has a market cap of £370.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.13.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.