Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

