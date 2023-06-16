Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 776,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 37,725 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Stock Up 4.3 %

CVS Health stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.