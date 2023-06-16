Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000. Linde accounts for 2.1% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 88,779.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Linde by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after buying an additional 526,197 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.47.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $376.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $378.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

